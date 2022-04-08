 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

