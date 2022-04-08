This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
