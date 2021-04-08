Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.