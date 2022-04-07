For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
"I think it will come down heavy enough that it will stick on the roads in the morning," meteorologist Mark Gehring said.
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
