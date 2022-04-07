Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers in the evening changing to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.