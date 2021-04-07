For the drive home in Madison: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
A more active weather pattern will bring the first rain and thunderstorms of April to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said southern Wisconsin should prepare for a "potentially wet week."
Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday end a dry stretch, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 …
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Madison's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madis…
Sixty-one of Wisconsin's 72 counties are under "very high" risk as dry vegetation and low humidity create conditions for wildfires to start and spread, the DNR warned Saturday.