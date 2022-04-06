Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.