Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
"I think it will come down heavy enough that it will stick on the roads in the morning," meteorologist Mark Gehring said.
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.
