Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

