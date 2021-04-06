Madison's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
A more active weather pattern will bring the first rain and thunderstorms of April to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said southern Wisconsin should prepare for a "potentially wet week."
Highs for southern Wisconsin will rise from the 30s Wednesday and Thursday to the warmest weather of the year this weekend, according to forecasters.
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday end a dry stretch, according to forecasters.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Ch…