Madison's evening forecast: Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
"I think it will come down heavy enough that it will stick on the roads in the morning," meteorologist Mark Gehring said.
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.
The gloomy weather continues across the state Wednesday. Rain likely ahead of a cold front, but snow behind it as our temperatures drop once again. See when rain and snow are most likely for our area.
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today.