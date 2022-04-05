Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.