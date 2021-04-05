Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.