 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'My mouth was hanging open': Van Jones reacts to chief's testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics