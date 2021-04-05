This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin
After highs tumble to where they don’t get out of the 30s, southern Wisconsin will see its first highs hitting 70 this year, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said southern Wisconsin should prepare for a "potentially wet week."
Highs for southern Wisconsin will rise from the 30s Wednesday and Thursday to the warmest weather of the year this weekend, according to forecasters.
A more active weather pattern will bring the first rain and thunderstorms of April to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
