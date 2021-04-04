 Skip to main content
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

