Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph.