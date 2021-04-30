Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The next significant chances for rain for the Madison area start late in the weekend, according to forecasters.
The possible storms would come as temperatures cool from summer-like warmth back to mid-spring seasonable for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The high could reach 80 for the first time this year for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, accompanied by a good chance for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
