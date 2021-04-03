This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
