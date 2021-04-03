 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

County officials address toxic material leak at Tampa-area reservoir

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics