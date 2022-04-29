For the drive home in Madison: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
