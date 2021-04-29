 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What Trump's ex-attorney says he predicted to Giuliani

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics