Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

