Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

