This evening in Madison: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Madison folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
