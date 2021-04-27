Madison's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
