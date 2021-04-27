 Skip to main content
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

