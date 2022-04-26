 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

