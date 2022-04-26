For the drive home in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
The National Weather Service forecasts a cool start to the week with a warming trend heading into the weekend and not much sunshine for southern Wisconsin.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A hook pattern suggests a storm is rotating and may produce a tornado.
The snow showers that visited our area on Thursday afternoon represented the fourth time snow had been in the air in Madison this month of April.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…