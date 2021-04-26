This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
