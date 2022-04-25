This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
