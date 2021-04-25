 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

