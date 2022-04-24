Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
