 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics