Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.