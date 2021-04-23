 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

