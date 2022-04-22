Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.