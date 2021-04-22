 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How technology at NASA helps guide Biden on climate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics