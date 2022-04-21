Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear skies early. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing later at night. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.