Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

