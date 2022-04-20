Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.