 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'We all want justice': Kamala Harris weighs in on Chauvin trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics