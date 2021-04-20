Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.