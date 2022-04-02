Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.