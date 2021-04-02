Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.