Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin
After highs tumble to where they don’t get out of the 30s, southern Wisconsin will see its first highs hitting 70 this year, according to forecasters.
Highs for southern Wisconsin will rise from the 30s Wednesday and Thursday to the warmest weather of the year this weekend, according to forecasters.
