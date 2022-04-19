 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics