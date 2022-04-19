This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
The snow showers that visited our area on Thursday afternoon represented the fourth time snow had been in the air in Madison this month of April.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.