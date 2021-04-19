This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
