Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

