This evening in Madison: Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then becoming mostly cloudy late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
