For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
It won’t be very warm for the next week for southern Wisconsin, but it should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
After highs reach the upper 50s through Sunday, southern Wisconsin won’t get out of the mid-40s by next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
