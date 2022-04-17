 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

