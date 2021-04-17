Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
It won’t be very warm for the next week for southern Wisconsin, but it should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
