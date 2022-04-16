This evening in Madison: Clear. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Last Wednesday and Thursday many locations in southern Wisconsin experienced snow squalls in which the falling precipitation was momentarily quite intense.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.