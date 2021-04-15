For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
It won’t be very warm for the next week for southern Wisconsin, but it should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
