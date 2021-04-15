 Skip to main content
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

