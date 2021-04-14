 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

