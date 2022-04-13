 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics