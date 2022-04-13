Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.