Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
It won’t be very warm for the next week for southern Wisconsin, but it should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
A last day of summer-like weather before needed showers, storms usher in cooler weather for southern Wisconsin
After highs reach the 70s again on Wednesday, much-needed showers and storms will move in and cooler weather will follow, according to weather forecasters.
After a week that saw the four warmest days of the year, a cool and showery weekend is on tap for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
