Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.