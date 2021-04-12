This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
