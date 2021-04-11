For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A more active weather pattern will bring the first rain and thunderstorms of April to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday end a dry stretch, according to forecasters.
A last day of summer-like weather before needed showers, storms usher in cooler weather for southern Wisconsin
After highs reach the 70s again on Wednesday, much-needed showers and storms will move in and cooler weather will follow, according to weather forecasters.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's weather for…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The…
After a week that saw the four warmest days of the year, a cool and showery weekend is on tap for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Today's temperature in Madison will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…