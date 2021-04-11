 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

