Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

