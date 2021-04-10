This evening in Madison: Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A more active weather pattern will bring the first rain and thunderstorms of April to southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said southern Wisconsin should prepare for a "potentially wet week."
Another day of near-record warmth for southern Wisconsin could bring a third straight day of 2021 highs for Madison, before showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday end a dry stretch, according to forecasters.
A last day of summer-like weather before needed showers, storms usher in cooler weather for southern Wisconsin
After highs reach the 70s again on Wednesday, much-needed showers and storms will move in and cooler weather will follow, according to weather forecasters.
