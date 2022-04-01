 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics