Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.